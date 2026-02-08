Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Saturday, February 7, 2026
A Yellow-rumped Warbler feeding in the Friday sunshine off Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Go Hawks: Seen along 6th Avenue South early Saturday. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
At sunrise. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Photo by Jim Johansen
Photo by Jon Wiese
Members of the Edmonds Petanque Club ready for the Super Bowl. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Lucy and Sienna, the Doodle twins, are also ready for the big game. (Photo by Liz Smalley)
Breezy, cloudy, foggy, rainy, Perfect weather for sail boarders off Marina Beach. (Photo by Doug Parrott)

 

