Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds bridge to the marina on Sunday. (Photo by Jay Fulton)
Berry colorful. (Photo by Merri Fulton)
Monday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Raindrops on a camellia. (Photo by Ann Bradford)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO