Friday, February 13, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Friday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At Lake Ballinger Friday: Some creatures, like this blue heron, don’t appear to happy in the rain… (Photos by Niall McShane)
…While others don’t seem to mind.
Bright spots in the gray. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Seagull lunch in black and white. (Photo by Denise Meade)

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO