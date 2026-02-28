Friday, February 27, 2026
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Pebbles underwater at Brackett’s Landing North beach. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Waiting for the ferry. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Addie and Lexie of Girl Scout Troop 46254 finished setting up their cookie display at the Edmonds Westgate QFC. Business was quite brisk, photographer Bob Sears noted.
A beautiful morning to walk the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Afternoon at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

 

