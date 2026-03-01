Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Saturday winter market. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Seagull sunbathing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Party of five at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Chris Fleck)
Sea lion naptime. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Blustery day. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle(
Waves and rocks. (Photo by Barbara Thompson)
Sand dollar. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Daytime moon. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Chillaxing. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Photo by Ann Bradford
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO