Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

A sea lion lounging on the dock drew attention from local photographers Sunday. This shot from JJ Kuhl, which he titled “The Thinker.”
Another look, from Tia Benson Tolle.
And from Alexa Severtsen.
Tia Benson Tolle also captured this group of photographers who spotted an orca off the Edmonds waterfront.
A Sunday swim. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Floral beauty and whimsy. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Lynn Dee King
Cottage Community Bakery drew a crowd for its Pretzels for a Purpose event benefiting 3-year-old Feyre Clark and her family. Learn more about the fundraiser in our earlier story here. (Photo by Annie K. Jacobsen)

