Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Mount Baker early Tuesday. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Stepping out. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Cyclamen basking in the sun. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien)
Lunar New Year decor downtown. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Seen from Sunset Avenue Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Niall McShane)
As seen from the Edmonds-Kingston ferry. (Photo by Anne Volk)
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

