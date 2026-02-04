Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Floretum daffodils return

The Floretum daffodils — planted in 2021 — have returned, photographer Chris Walton notes.
The daffodils in the above photo were planted by the Floretum Garden Club volunteers on Main Street in 2021 to celebrate the club’s centennial. They planted 6,000 bulbs that year and many continue to emerge throughout town.

