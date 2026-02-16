Scene in Edmonds: Nature’s sculptures

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Doug Parrott shared his closeup photos of various driftwood pieces that have been exposed to the weather for years. “Wind, rain, seawater and sand have reshaped these objects into artistic-looking shapes,” he said.
