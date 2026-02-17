Scene in Edmonds: Setting up the coho net pen

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Puget Sound Anglers SnoKing Chapter on Tuesday launched the annual Edmonds coho net pen project in partnership with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Port of Edmonds.

Each year this pen receives 30,000 coho salmon smolts as they imprint in Edmonds waters. In a couple of weeks, the pen will be relocated from the Edmonds Marina to the base of the Edmonds Fishing Pier until late spring. Then, they will be released and with the hope that after they have grown, they will provide recreational fishing opportunities for local anglers.

— Photos by Doug Parrott