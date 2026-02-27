Scene nearby: A visit to Skagit Flats

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Photographer Kevin O’Keeffe followed his regular Skagit Flats loop Thursday, and wasn’t expecting to see many migratory birds outside of peak times — but he was pleasantly surprised.

His usual route, he said, is to “get off at the Chuckanut Drive exit on I-5, pick up an order at the Breadfarm bakery in Edison, swing by the Padilla Bay Nature Center (open Thursday through Saturday), continue south along the tide flats, then on the other side of US 20, head through the fields to La Conner for lunch. (My choice was Calico Cupboard).

“I saw three eagles, many small groups of trumpeter swans, the snow geese along the road, and an uncaptured heron flying across my windshield. The llamas are non-migratory as are the nearby miniature donkeys. I’m showing only a representative photo from the Nature Center.

“The greatest visual display was a very large flock of snow geese in flight but too far away for my humble phone camera,” O’Keefe said. “Always a worthwhile day trip only about one hour from Edmonds.

“PS if there are no wildlife, the scenery is always there!”