Scene nearby: Birding in Everett

Just up the road in Everett on Smith Island, there is an unusual place to go birding. It is right next to the City of Everett sewage lagoon. Parking is available, if one has a Discover Pass, a short walk away from the wetlands that are on the east side of the lagoon. The parking lot also serves Spencer Island Regional Park, which is only accessible by foot.

On the way to the wetlands we stopped at the Langus Riverfront Park, where we saw several common mergansers and an otter among other several other birds not pictured.

Binoculars are recommended.

— Story and photos by Julia Wiese