Setting Edmonds’ direction for 2026: Council and city staff align priorities in all-day retreat

Retreat p articipants discussed the need for a strategic plan update, the importance of community input and the use of the Government Finance Officers Association framework.

A common thread running through all discussions was the importance of transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

Specific metrics and KPIs (key performance indicators) were discussed, in relation to public safety, infrastructure and economic vitality.

Staff provided an update on the City’s new Tyler software system during a working lunch.

Specific suggestions for the Tyler software included creating public-facing dashboards, improving staffing data visibility, and enhancing communication with the public.

The Edmonds City Council joined city officials Friday for a working retreat focused on refining governance approaches and setting clear priorities. City staff included Mayor Mike Rosen, City Administrator Todd Tatum, department heads Angie Feser (Parks), Andy Rheume (Public Works), Richard Gould (Finance), Loi Dawkins (Police), Mike Clugston (Planning), and Brian Tuley (Information Services), and several non-director-level staff.

Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum opened by explaining that Edmonds’ last strategic plan (covering 2013–2015) is outdated given major economic, population and political changes that have occurred in the interim — and that both the public and council are calling for more transparency, metrics, and strategy. He distinguished metrics (“any quantifiable data point that you track”) from key performance indicators, or KPIs (“a small set of critical measures tied directly to outcomes, priorities or strategy”) and noted that while departments have many KPIs, the city lacks clear, high‑level measures the public can easily see.

“There’s been a lot of calls for KPIs, but before KPIs, you need to have a strategy. Before strategy, you need to understand where you are and where you’re going, and that understanding is grounded in community values,” Tatum said. “This city is not going to create a strategy that works for the population of Seattle. We’re going to create a strategy that’s rendering the values of the people who are here in Edmonds.”

Rather than reinvent the wheel, he proposed using the existing Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) frameworks — specifically its “Financial Foundations for Thriving Communities” pillars and seven‑step strategic planning process. The idea is to marry Edmonds’ existing “tribal” knowledge and plans with a more rigorous, transparent, outcome‑based system. The point, he said, is less the final document and more that “plans are worthless, but planning is everything,” because the process aligns everyone “to swim in the same direction” toward goals for 2026–27.

Tatum then turned the meeting over to City Council President Michelle Dotsch, who opened the retreat by thanking the mayor, council, staff and key contributors, and framing the day as an “important step” toward a more sophisticated governance approach that has worked in other cities and will now be tailored to Edmonds.

“This retreat marks an important step for us as we develop and refine priorities and begin adopting a more sophisticated approach to them, one that’s been successful in many cities across our region, and one that we’re now ready to make our own,” Dotsch said. “We’re in a period of transition — financially, organizationally and strategically — and this retreat is designed to help us navigate that focus and move forward with a shared understanding.

“By the end of the day, we will leave with clear priorities that reflect our reality and future vision, shared direction that can guide upcoming budget decisions, staff work plans and policy choices,” she said.

Tatum then moved into the “meat” of the meeting, a priority-setting workshop using a structured “1‑2‑4‑All” discussion format to work through key topics like values, outcomes and priorities.

For each topic, Tatum first posed a series of focused questions asking participants to consider the following: What rises to the top, what is missing from a values sheet or what outcomes they want if they live their values, where is the City experiencing its biggest opportunities, and where are its biggest gaps. Participants then spent one minute reflecting individually, followed by two minutes in pairs to share and refine ideas, then four minutes in groups of four to consolidate themes. After these rounds, each small group selected a spokesperson to briefly report back to the full room, with Tatum emphasizing “short, quick and pithy” summaries and a strict overall time limit for report‑outs.

Tatum explained that the goal of this iterative structure was to surface a wide range of perspectives quickly, build consensus from the bottom up and “bubble the big things up to the top” without getting bogged down in long debates.

Discussions began with consideration of the city’s vision and community priorities drawn from the 2024 community survey results.

The overriding theme of the responses was expressed the group’s strong collective desire to turn broad community values into concrete, measurable and equitably delivered outcomes, backed by clearer communication and realistic funding choices. Specific suggestions included updating and clarifying the strategic plan so priorities are explicit, and then aligning the budget, staffing and time with those priorities.

Participants emphasized achieving financial clarity and stability, using strategic economic development (for example, areas like Highway 99) to diversify revenue, and improving internal processes and technology to break down silos and increase efficiency. They also stressed expanding and balancing community engagement so all neighborhoods feel included and addressing staff capacity and retention so the organization has the “horsepower” to execute on priorities. In addition, they prioritized the City’s need to communicate trade‑offs transparently to help build public trust and a clearer social contract with residents.

Participants repeatedly mentioned the following as important:

Broadening the city’s lens beyond downtown to include Highway 99, annexed areas, visitors and vulnerable/low‑income residents.

Pairing values like safety, parks and economic vitality with visible, credible KPIs and benchmarks (including comparisons to other cities).

Closing the gap between internal work and public perception through better communication, engagement and customer service, including clearly explaining trade‑offs and what government can actually deliver within its legal and financial constraints.

Examples included:

On paying for priorities: “We basically need the community to say, not only do we want these things, but we’re willing to pay for them.” – Councilmember Vivian Olson

On neighborhood disparities: “We want people to walk through any neighborhood in Edmonds and be able to identify that they’re in Edmonds and feel like there is comparable investment and thoughtfulness in planning.” – Councilmember Jenna Nand

On Highway 99 and safety: “We have a gap where…residents in that particular area… may feel less safe.” – Councilmember Chris Eck

On infrastructure investment: “We should explain why staying up on infrastructure is important, what are the consequences and why should people care about investing on what’s important.” – Councilmember Chris Eck

On transparency vs perception: “I don’t know that we’ve got unanimous agreement that there’s been lack of transparency or accountability. I would agree there’s a perception, and that’s important to address.” – Councilmember Chris Eck

On outreach vs engagement: “Outreach is how we send out information. Engagement is a totally different aspect.” – Councilmember Susan Paine

On visitors and the economy: “Visitors aren’t mentioned in this; we also need to recognize that visitors are a big piece of [our economy] as well.” – Parks Director Angie Feser

On customer service expectations: “The public’s expectations are based on Amazon response times, and our infrastructure does not keep pace with the public’s expectation for customer service.” – Councilmember Erika Barnett

After a short break, the session was reconvened into a working lunch where IT Administrator Brian Tuley provided an overview and progress report of the Tyler software update.

He reported that the city is now live on the Tyler ERP system for general ledger, accounts payable and accounts receivable, “after a brief delay due to mapping older accounting structures and control accounts.”

Next steps include rolling out asset management, custom reporting, purchasing and contracts, and starting a year‑long HR/payroll/time‑tracking/position management project that aims for the first payroll run in early 2027. Utility billing implementation is planned to start in third quarter 2026, dependent on internal capacity. He also highlighted a forthcoming public‑facing financial dashboard (built on Tyler’s integrated data engine) that can show budgets, revenues, vendor payments and project details at varying levels, and he asked council what information and views (for example, project‑level tracking, revenue transparency, historical trends and staffing context) they want prioritized so staff can design the initial dashboards accordingly.

“Public facing dashboards are an important part of this,” he explained.

As an example, he provided the public-facing dashboard from the city of Weston, Florida, which uses this software package to show budget, revenues and top vendor payments with drill‑down capability.

“You can go as high level or as low level you want,” he explained, demonstrating how users can go into the general fund, identifying sub-areas including finance, administrative, comprehensive plan, executive, legal and legislative.

In response to Tuley’s request for additional features they would like to see on the public dashboards, participants requested clear, drill‑down visibility into budgets, revenues and major cost drivers, plus project‑ and portfolio‑level tracking that shows progress, spending and long‑term financial trends in a form the public can easily understand. They also requested better tools for viewing true program and facility costs, staffing levels and vacancies, outstanding receivables, and GIS‑linked project information, with the ability to compare dashboard views over time based on Council and community feedback.

This led to a short discussion emphasizing how limited staffing creates a “bandwidth” barrier to executing priorities, noting persistent vacancies, high work volume and competing demands that force staff into reactive “firefighting” rather than strategic work. Participants highlighted attracting and retaining qualified staff, hiring strategically for key roles (such as economic development and emergency management), and having better data on vacancies and turnover as essential to aligning capacity with the city’s goals.

Three major themes emerged from the morning session: the need to clarify and update strategic priorities, the importance of modern tools like the Tyler ERP and public dashboards to give clearer budget, project and staffing visibility, and the reality that limited staff “bandwidth” constrains what can actually be delivered. Participants stressed aligning the strategic plan, budget and staffing with a few clear priorities; using better data and dashboards to track revenues, major projects and performance; and focusing on recruitment, retention and key hires so the organization has the capacity to carry out the work residents expect.

Following lunch, council staff created poster boards with priority themes from the morning work session: Economic development; engagement, communications and transparency; prioritization, tradeoffs and capacity, strategic clarity and direction; and financial stability.

Under each theme, there was a list of breakout session priorities:

Retreat participants received 10 color-coded dots: Three red ones, meaning urgent or foundational; five yellow ones, indicating important items; and two green ones, representing items that are “not so much of a prioritization as it is just an identification that’s this is a priority that would be dependent on something else,” Tatum said.

Participants were given 10 minutes to place their dots around the room, and the results showed a range of priorities. Many red dots were clustered under the financial stability theme, with the most placed on “Align budget with priorities” and “Strengthen sustainable revenue to improve long-term stability.” On the strategic clarity and direction theme, several red dots were placed on the “Establish priorities and objectives” priority.

Yellow dots, meanwhile, were concentrated on economic development, and engagement, communications and transparency.

“I do think that we’ve come together with some pretty clear priority areas, and within those areas, it seems like there’s a fair amount of consensus about what we’re interested in doing,” Tatum said.

Following the prioritization exercise, Council President Michelle Dotsch thanked attendees for their work. One of the next steps, she said, will be to structure the council’s priorities so that City department directors can use them to guide their future work and also as part of the budget development process.

More work on those priorities will occur during the Council’s upcoming study session, set for 3-4:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 11, Dotsch said.

“Last year was challenging, to say the least,” Dotsch said. “And the goal is to kind of create a different, more structured pathway in this year.”

“I’m just really excited about the work, and I’ve been really excited about 2026 so far,” Tatum said. “It definitely feels like we’re kind of coming out of the dark tunnel into a place where there’s a lot of hope and opportunity.”





