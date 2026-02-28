Sno-Isle Genealogy presents ‘Life During Wartime’ March 4

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) will host guest speaker Corey Smith for a special presentation on Wednesday, March 4, exploring how to tell the American story through the lens of personal family narratives. The event will take place at the Wickers Building in Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, with a live-stream option available for remote viewers.

The evening kicks off with an in-person social hour at 6:30 p.m., a great opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts, share stories and learn more about the Society. The formal program begins at 7:30 p.m., with online guests invited to join the Zoom session starting at 7:15 p.m.

During his presentation, Smith will share six distinct personal perspectives from World War II — ranging from a reporter stationed in Honolulu to a child’s memories of wartime rationing. Through these vignettes, he will demonstrate how “incremental storytelling” can transform small artifacts and family hearsay into a lasting legacy for the next generation.

Whether your family research is decades deep or just beginning, the session aims to prove that an unfinished narrative is a powerful invitation for others to join the journey. The evening will conclude with a Q&A session.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information and live-streaming links, visit the official SIGS calendar page.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.