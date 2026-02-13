Sound Transit to begin simulated light rail service Feb. 14 for Crosslake Connection

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Starting Saturday, Feb. 14, Link 2 Line test trains will begin running simulated service, the final phase of testing before the opening of the Crosslake Connection. During this time, passengers will be able to ride test trains between International District/Chinatown and Lynnwood City Center stations, and service hours on the existing 2 Line between Redmond and South Bellevue will be extended until midnight.

During simulated service, two-car 2 Line trains will run between normal four-car 1 Line trains from International District/Chinatown to Lynnwood and back. Trains will arrive every four minutes during weekday peak periods, and every five minutes throughout the day.

The addition of 2 Line trains will significantly increase capacity through the busiest part of the Link system, with double the number of trains running through the downtown Seattle transit tunnel, Sound Transit said in a news release.

You can learn more about how the increased frequency will bring Snohomish and King counties closer in this video featuring Sound Transit Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Sound Transit Board Member and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay.

Passengers traveling on 2 Line trains from Lynnwood will need to exit at International District/Chinatown Station. More information about how to ride during simulated service is on the Platform blog Crosslake Update: Welcome aboard Link test trains starting Feb. 14 | Sound Transit.

The Crosslake Connection will open March 28. More information about opening day is at soundtransit.org/crosslake.