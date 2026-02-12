Sponsor spotlight: Elevate your golf game

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Bring the golf course closer to home. For over 40 years, The Original Mini Barns has crafted high-quality accessory structures, and now the company has partnered with Impact Sports to offer golf simulator sheds. This partnership combines custom-built sheds with advanced simulator technology to create a realistic at-home golfing experience.

Built with premium materials, the golf simulator sheds are designed for reliability and precision. Each shed is fully customizable and meets residential standards. Impact Sports also provides guidance to help homeowners choose a simulator that fits their space, needs and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What Size Should My Golf Simulator Shed Be? The recommended starting size for a golf simulator shed is 12Wx16D or greater. The 12-foot width allows your swing to be centered, and the 16-foot depth allows a 10-foot distance to the screen for better ball- tracking capabilities.

2. Do I Need A Permit? Most jurisdictions require a permit if the structure is over 200 square feet. Please check to see what applies to your specific city or county.

3. Do You Offer Stand Alone Golf Simulators? Yes! We offer a handful of options for stand-alone golf simulators. These options allow for easier installation, affordability and future upgrades, while still delivering an excellent simulator experience.

4. How Does The Golf Simulator Work? A golf simulator lets you hit real golf balls indoors while sensors track your swing and ball data, including speed, launch angle, and spin. Your shot is instantly displayed on virtual versions of real courses using the same balls you would play with outdoors. It’s a simple and fun way to practice or play golf anytime, rain or shine.

Ready to bring the course home?

The Original Mini Barns

6303 212th St. S.W. Ste D

Lynnwood WA 98036

425-398-0566