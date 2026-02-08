Sponsor spotlight: Financial planning for aging — tips for seniors and their families

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As tax season begins, many families take time to reflect on the past year’s finances. It’s also an ideal moment to look ahead to 2026 and beyond. For seniors and their families, financial planning isn’t just about numbers — it’s about peace of mind, independence and feeling prepared for what lies ahead.

The Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home care services team often sees how thoughtful planning can ease stress for both seniors and their families and help preserve the routines and independence that matter most.

Why Financial Planning Matters as We Get Older

Money can be an uncomfortable topic at any age, but it often feels especially sensitive later in life. Conversations about finances may raise fears of losing independence or facing unwanted changes. Families may struggle to know when or how to start the discussion, while seniors may worry their concerns won’t be heard.

Even so, planning becomes more important with time. Retirement income may be fixed, expenses may shift, and unexpected situations can arise. Planning ahead helps seniors stay in control of their lifestyle and prepare for future needs on their own terms. For families, it offers reassurance that decisions reflect their loved one’s wishes and values. Financial planning isn’t about limiting choices — it’s about preserving them.

Getting a Clear Financial Snapshot

A strong plan starts with understanding where things stand today. This doesn’t mean becoming a financial expert — just taking an honest look.

Begin with income. Knowing how much comes in each month creates a realistic foundation. This may include:

Social Security

Pensions

Retirement accounts

Savings

Property and other assets.

Then, look at expenses:

Monthly bills

Insurance and health care costs

Taxes

Any outstanding debt

Seeing these numbers clearly can help identify areas where adjustments may help.

The cost of living is another important factor to consider when planning ahead:

Everyday essentials

Lifestyle expenses like social activities or travel

Future health care or prescription needs

Simple Steps Toward Financial Confidence

With a clearer picture, it’s easier to take practical steps forward. Setting achievable goals can bring a sense of direction and confidence. These might include paying off debt, building an emergency fund, or planning for in-home assistance that supports continued independence.

A simple budget can be incredibly helpful. Tracking income and expenses often reveals opportunities to save, such as canceling unused subscriptions, adjusting utility usage or taking advantage of senior discounts and local support programs.

Protecting finances is equally important. Seniors are frequently targeted by scams that sound urgent or too good to be true. Staying informed, taking time before making decisions and involving a trusted family member, friend or even your Seniors Helping Seniors caregiver can help safeguard financial well-being.

Financial planning doesn’t have to be stressful or intimidating. When handled with openness and respect, it can strengthen independence and bring peace of mind to both seniors and those who love them. Thoughtful planning today can help ensure tomorrow feels more secure — supported by clear choices, trusted conversations and confidence in the road ahead.

“Pieces of My Life” Puzzle Board

To honor each senior’s life story by creating a visual reminder that every experience, role and relationship matters. The caregiver’s role is to listen, encourage and help assemble the story, not rush it.

Materials

Large puzzle-piece cutouts (cardstock or foam)

Poster board or thick paper

Markers (thick-tip work best)

Glue or tape

Stickers, photos, magazines for pictures

Instructions

Choose the pieces

Pick three to eight puzzle pieces, depending on energy and ability. Fill in each piece

On each piece, write or draw something meaningful (a place, role, hobby, person or value).

Caregiver can write if needed. Talk while you work

Share memories or stories connected to each piece. Put the puzzle together

Arrange and glue the pieces onto the poster board in any order. Look back together

Take a moment to talk about the finished puzzle and what it represents.

There’s no right or wrong — the goal is conversation and connection, not perfection!