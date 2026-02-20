Sponsor spotlight: Unlock your backyard potential

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Your backyard can be more than just grass and unused space – it can be an opportunity. Whether you’re looking to create extra living space, generate rental income, or add long-term value to your property, a backyard structure can offer flexibility that today’s homeowners are actively seeking.

Recent zoning updates over the past couple of years have made it easier than ever to add structures such as ADUs and DADUs, or backyard offices. For example, updated Edmonds zoning regulations have expanded what’s possible – making backyard development a smart option not only for lifestyle upgrades, but also for future resale value.

What Today’s Buyers and Sellers Want

As a Realtor in the Puget Sound area working with both buyers and sellers, I’m seeing a growing demand for properties that offer additional space or the potential to create it.

Buyers are looking for homes with completed ADUs, detached offices, or usable backyard potential.

Sellers are exploring ways to increase their property’s appeal and value by adding functional structures.

One popular option? A detached backyard home office.

Four Reasons to Add A Backyard Home Office

1. A Dedicated Workspace = Higher Productivity. Enjoy fewer interruptions and a clearer separation between work and home life. A detached office also creates a quiet space for client meetings and video calls.

2. Income and Flexibility. A backyard office can later be converted into a rental unit, guest space or in-law suite. It can also evolve into a gym, studio, hobby room or recreation space over time.

3. Financial Benefits. Save money on commercial office rent, utilities and commuting costs. In some cases, a home office may qualify for tax benefits, and a DADU can create long-term rental income potential.

4. Better Work/Life Balance. Walking across the yard to your office creates a strong sense of separation without the stress of traffic or a long commute.

Introducing The Original Mini Barns

In an effort to highlight local businesses, I’d like to introduce The Original Mini Barns, an Edmonds Chamber member and trusted local contractor. They build a wide range of backyard structures, including:

• Garden and storage buildings

• Detached offices

• ADUs and DADUs

• Gyms and art studios

• Ticket offices and retail “Pop Shops”

• Specialty spaces like golf simulator sheds, or even a hockey practice space (as featured in this Feb. 12 Sponsor Spotlight.)

Let’s Start the Conversation

If you’re curious about adding a backyard structure and want to explore feasibility, zoning and property value impact, I’d love to help. Contact me to learn more and take the first step.

Leigh Harvey & Merrick Rutledge

206-730-1319

lbharvey@windermere.com

Windermere Real Estate/M2, LLC