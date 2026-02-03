SR 99 tunnel to close in both directions Feb. 6, in Seattle for maintenance

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, for maintenance.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. People going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, while northbound SR 99 travelers must exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m.

Crews will perform several important tasks during the closure, including:

Testing fire suppression systems Cleaning and marking drains Fixing lights



People traveling through downtown Seattle Friday night should use alternate routes. For up-to-date traffic information use the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.