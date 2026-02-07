Students from Meadowdale High and Middle School join Friday anti-ICE protest

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Hundreds of students from Meadowdale High School and Middle School left their classrooms and lined nearby streets Friday morning to protest recent national Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions across the U.S.

According to Meadowdale Middle School Principal Joseph Webster, high school students began demonstrating mid-morning and they were later joined by hundreds of middle school students. Webster said that he and some teachers were on hand to ensure the students’ safety.

“This is a student-led, student-organized, student-initiated action,” Webster said.

The Meadowdale protest followed a similar demonstration by Edmonds-Woodway High School and College Place Middle School students on Wednesday.

Edmonds School District spokesperson Curtis Campbell said earlier this week that in anticipation of possible student-led ICE protests, the District had notified parents last week of their students’ rights. “Students who walk out or miss classes will receive unexcused absences, as they would if they skipped or left for any other reason,” Campbell said.

“The Edmonds School District respects students’ First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free expression under ESD Policy 3223 (Freedom of Assembly),” the District notification to parents said. “At the same time, leaving class without prior approval will be treated as an unexcused absence, and once students leave campus, the school cannot always supervise their actions.”