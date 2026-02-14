‘Sweet Pea School’ author to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Feb. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“Sweet Peas, Dahlias and a Flower Farm” is the topic of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s Monday, Feb 23 general meeting, featuring speaker Marryn Mathis.

Mathis is the author of Sweet Pea School: Growing and Arranging the Garden’s Most Romantic Blooms. She will talk about how she walked away from corporate America to start the Farmhouse Flower Farm — a 10-acre, family-run farm located in the Pacific Northwest — which she shares with her husband and sons.

Mathis is known for her incredible sweet peas, earning her the title “Sweet Pea Queen.” She hosts annual online and in-person Sweet Pea School workshops and sells farm-grown seeds, bulbs and tubers for all kinds of flowers through her website. She was featured in the documentary Growing Floret on the Magnolia Network.

Doors open at 10 a.m. for the Floretum meeting, with social time until 10:30 and the meeting lasting until noon. The location is the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.