The WA state legislative session is halfway done. Which housing bills are still standing?

Washington state lawmakers have about a month left before this year’s legislative session ends March 12.

Here are some of the housing-related bills that are moving along and could be on their way to becoming new state law.

Affordable housing on faith-owned land

House Bill 1859 would lower the number of affordable units required to qualify for a density bonus when plans to build affordable housing on a religious organization’s property is underway.

Those in support of HB 1859 say the bill would add to the state’s housing supply, and that it would empower faith communities that own underutilized land to build more affordable housing, according to a bill report.

While the bill report indicates no testimony in opposition to HB 1859, those who testified as “Other” said a section of the bill would create an unfunded mandate for county planning departments.

Rep. Osman Salahuddin (D-Redmond) from the 48th District is the main sponsor of HB 1859. Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), representing the 21st District, is a co-sponsor.

HB 1859 made it out of the House on Feb. 11 and is now in the Senate.

Housing in commercial or mixed-use zones

Senate Bill 6026 would prohibit certain cities or counties from excluding residential development in areas zoned for commercial or mixed-use development. This is one of the six bills Gov. Bob Ferguson requested.

Those in support of SB 6026 say the bill would help increase the state’s housing supply, and it would help convert aging and empty shopping centers into homes, according to a bill report.

Those who oppose SB 6026 say the bill may have unintended consequences because some small cities and towns rely heavily on their commercial corridor, according to the bill report.

Sen. Emily Alvarado (D-West Seattle) from the 34th District is the main sponsor of SB 6026. Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds), representing the 21st District, is a co-sponsor.

SB 6026 made it out of the Senate on Feb. 13 and is now in the House.

Real-estate listings

Senate Bill 6091 would prevent real estate brokers from promoting residential properties to a select group of potential buyers or brokers unless they need to “protect the health or safety of the owner or occupant,” according to the bill text.

Those in support of SB 6091 say the bill would promote fairness in access to housing. It would give all prospective buyers, including first-time homebuyers and immigrants, a level playing field, according to a bill report.

Those who oppose SB 6091 say the bill prevents homeowners from deciding how their property should be marketed, which could become an unfair housing practice, according to the bill report.

Liias is the main sponsor of SB 6091. Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline), representing the 32nd District, is a co-sponsor.

SB 6091 made it out of the Senate on Feb. 10 and is now in the House.

STEP housing in urban areas

HB 2266 would require cities and counties to allow transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, indoor emergency shelters and indoor emergency housing (also known as STEP housing) in areas that are not zoned for industrial use.

Those in support of HB 2266 say the bill would help overcome barriers that delay or prevent STEP housing, and that this type of housing can reduce reliance on emergency services, hospitals and jails, according to a bill report.

Those who oppose HB 2266 say local authority should be preserved, and that the bill could be an unfunded mandate by increasing code enforcement and public safety demands, according to the bill report.

Peterson is the main sponsor of HB 2266. Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), representing the 32nd District, is a co-sponsor.

HB 2266 passed out of committee and has yet to leave the House.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.