Verdant appoints Alison Poulsen as new superintendent

The Verdant Health Commission at its Wednesday, Feb. 25 meeting appointed Alison Poulsen as its new superintendent, effective April 13. Sarah Zabel will continue to serve as interim superintendent until that time.

Poulsen brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience and a deep commitment to building healthier communities, Verdant said in a news release. Most recently, Poulsen served as president of Better Health Together, where she led a regional health collaborative that secured and distributed more than $100 million to improve care coordination and access to health services.

Her previous leadership roles include serving as CEO of WithinReach, and executive positions at NPower NW, SeattleWorks, VolunteerWorks and the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce.

“On behalf of the board, we are delighted to have Alison lead Verdant in our next chapter,” said Verdant Board President Carolyn Brennan. “She brings a wealth of community health and nonprofit leadership experience that will help us in our mission to improve the health andwell-being of South Snohomish County residents. Her proven ability to build strategic coalitions and navigate complex organizational evolutions makes her the perfect fit for our mission.”

“We would also like to express gratitude to outgoing interim Superintendent Sarah Zabel for her leadership during this transition period,” Brennan said.

“I am honored to be appointed as Verdant Health Commission superintendent, and am excited to collaboratewith commissioners, staff and community organizations to support our important mission,” Poulsen said. “My career has been dedicated to advancing community health, and I will work passionately to drive meaningfuloutcomes and ensure that Verdant continues to be a catalyst for positive change.”

Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, is dedicated to ensuring quality health care is available to all residents in South Snohomish County. A public organization that owns the Edmonds hospital campus currently leased to Swedish, Verdant since 2011 has invested over $93 million in the community by funding nonprofits that provide free or low-cost access to health programs and services.

