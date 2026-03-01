What is salmon mooching? The Port of Edmonds is so glad you asked.

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Port of Edmonds is educating residents about all things water-related. Last week, in their new Beyond the Breakwater series, they introduced the community to Captain Kyle Hanada of Tengu Charters, an expert in salmon mooching.

Salmon mooching is how fishers use cut (dead) herring to convince unsuspecting salmon the herring is just wounded and therefore easy to catch and eat. Getting the herring on the line just right is tricky. Enter Hanada and 45 of his new closest fishing buddies who spent two hours working with herring to do just that.

Here are photos of their successful salmon mooching practice. All Beyond the Breakwater events are free and run the last Thursday of the month. The Port welcomes anyone just curious about the water.