Woodway Town Council to meet Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Woodway Town Council will meet starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17 at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.

The meeting is a day later than usual due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.

You can also attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 106 577 850#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.