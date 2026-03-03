Art Beat Review: Ballyhoo Theatre provides free access to families with ‘Seussical TYA’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

‘Seussical TYA’

Ongoing through March 8, various times

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Tickets are free; RSVP required

With grandparents, parents, children and friends filling every last seat, Ballyhoo Theatre and Edmonds College presented Seussical TYA, directed by Shileah Corey.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early as seating is first come, first served. My Neighborhood News Group was on the scene as the theater filled with excitement.

The set reflected Dr. Seuss’ universe with colorful panels, and at the center of the stage sat a red and white‑striped top hat. The scene poised to burst into mischief and color. Amid the anticipation, it was clear that the production’s free accessibility was part of what made Seussical TYA truly special.

In partnership with Edmonds College, Ballyhoo Theatre is producing its second free children’s show for the community. Last year, the company welcomed more than 1,700 children and their families for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad. This year, Ballyhoo aims to recreate the same magic with Seuss’ whimsical world.

Shileah Corey founded Ballyhoo Theatre in 1998 with a vision of creating accessible, community-centered live theater. As the company presents its second free Theatre for Youth Audiences (TYA) production, Corey said access and inclusivity remain central to Ballyhoo’s mission.

“We celebrate people of every gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity and ability,” Corey said. “Ballyhoo Theatre is an LGBTQ+ led company, and we specialize in creating a safe space that celebrates and welcomes everyone; queer folks, their allies and individuals who are searching for a community-based environment to grow and learn in. Our audiences will find a mix of shows throughout the season. Seussical is geared toward children and their families.”

Corey said that funding for arts in schools has been cut in recent years and continues to suffer lack of financial support.

“Many schools can’t afford to bring in touring groups anymore, and many children have never seen a live theater show,” she said. “Offering a free production not only makes theater accessible to those who couldn’t afford it otherwise, but it helps foster creativity and appreciation for the arts.”

Providing free performances requires planning and community support, Corey added.

“Having a yearly free theater experience for children and their families has been a goal of ours for several years, and we were able to realize that for the first time last season,” she said. “It was so successful (nearly 1,800 people came to the show) that we wanted to do it again this year!.”

Corey said that the shows are funded with grants from the ArtsFund Community Accelerator program from ArtsFund and Allen Family Philanthropies, sponsors and private donations.

“Rick Steves was one of our sponsors for our production last year,” she said.

Even with the funding, Corey said the company is a bit short of what they needed for the current production but are still receiving small donations to help “defray the costs,”

“Hopefully, more will come in in the following weeks,” she said.

About Seussical TYA

Created by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical TYA brings together some of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved characters, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird and Jojo, a child with a big imagination.

Guided by the mischievous Cat in the Hat, the story follows Horton as he discovers a speck of dust containing the tiny Whos, including Jojo, who has far too many “thinks.” Horton must defend the Whos from naysayers while also guarding an abandoned egg left in his care by Mayzie. At its core, the musical celebrates the courage it takes to be heard and follow one’s heart and imagination.

What stands out most is the ensemble’s collective energy and commitment to storytelling through theater. Each of the performers bring palpable enthusiasm to the musical, demonstrating heartfelt acting, impressive vocals and flawless choreography.

Among the most endearing performers are Teddy Meyer as Horton and Ian MacDonald as Jojo. Their Act I duet, “Alone in the Universe,” drew tears and both actors ground their roles in relatable emotion and vulnerability.

Caleb Ryden’s Cat in the Hat frequently addresses the audience and even sits with us. His physical comedy, quick changes and sharp wit make him a notable presence.

Becca Mercado delivers impressive vocals as the Sour Kangaroo, while Alia Thomaier’s Mayzie La Bird is charismatic, dazzling in both their dancing (also, assistant choreographer) and singing performances. The Wickershams bring a “too cool for school,” rebellious edge that makes their numbers fun to watch – according to my guest, they were his favorite.

When Ella Tennant Swensen’s Gertrude McFuzz sings “Amazing Gertrude” and her tail grows longer, a collective “Woooh!” rises from the audience and children’s laughter fills the theater.

Corey’s costumes are creative, colorful and thoughtfully selected for each character. The set and props reflect Dr. Seuss’ imaginative universe, with projections at the back of the stage shifting scenes.

Sound design by Andy Brooke adds whimsy through music and well-timed sound effects.

In addition, the Black Box Theatre’s design itself lends to the interactive performance, with actors entering from all sides and allowing the audience to experience the action up close and personal.

In Seussical TYA, courage and kindness are woven directly into the story – a reminder that “a person’s a person, no matter how small.”

“If we don’t expose children to the performing arts then we not only lose future performers but also future patrons,” Corey said. “Love for the arts as an adult is often fueled by experiencing it as a child.”

Seussical TYA runs through March 8, 2026.