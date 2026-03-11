Asked and answered: Where can I find overflow parking at Edmonds Sounder train station?

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

This week, an Edmonds Reddit poster asked a simple question: Where is Sounder train overflow parking when no more spots are left in the designated Sound Transit parking lot?

My Edmonds News contacted the City of Edmonds, the Port of Edmonds and Sound Transit and reviewed Community Transit connections, and here is what we learned.

There are 110-plus spots in the Sounder parking lot and that is currently the only designated Sounder parking. There are no other options.

Salish Crossing, directly east of the Sounder lot, is a private lot. It used to host an additional 90 spots, as designated by the blue stripe seen here. However, when ridership dropped due to COVID and that contract expired in 2023, Sound Transit did not renew it. Those spots are no longer available.

The rest of the lot is private and reserved for Salish Crossing businesses. Do not park in spaces with a yellow stripe, blue stripe or no stripe.

Signage states that violators will be towed and this reporter, who rode Sounder for years, has personally witnessed towed or booted vehicles. Pay close attention to signs.

The Port of Edmonds owns the spaces in Harbor Square Business Complex, south of Dayton Street. “Those spaces are reserved for Harbor Square business patrons,” said Brittany Williams, Port of Edmonds economic development director.

Those Harbor Square spots are unavailable for all-day parking. This reporter received a written warning for that lot too.

There is no on-street parking on Dayton Street west of Highway 104. Railroad Avenue is limited to three hours.

This reporter can confirm officers ticket violators here as well.

Prior to COVID, the Sounder lot filled quickly. In 2019, Sound Transit painted numbers on stalls with the intention of eventually implementing paid parking. During COVID, demand dropped off and it was not necessary.

The lot isn’t consistently filling up yet, according to Sound Transit public information officer David Jackson’s review of the most recent data.

“From August-December 2025, observed occupancy of the Edmonds Sounder Station Park & Ride when surveyed during periods of peak demand (M-Th, 11AM-2PM) ranged from 30-50%. We are aware the occupancy has increased in 2026,” Jackson wrote in an email.

Sound Transit could implement paid parking permits at selected park and rides in 2027. There is no “date certain” for starting paid parking at the Edmonds Sounder Station, andJackson said it depends on observations and contractor capacity to install signs. When parking information is updated, it can be found here.

Transit users can also take Community Transit buses to Sounder. Routes 102, 130, 166 and 909 connect to the Sounder station.

Sounder North carries 400-500 passengers per day, about 30-40 percent of pre-COVID ridership.