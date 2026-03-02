Beautify Edmonds volunteers tackle Hwy 104 graffiti

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Community volunteers with the Beautify Edmonds group were out during the beautiful weather Sunday painting over graffiti in Edmonds along the ferry holding lane on Highway 104.

Beautify Edmonds leaders Janelle Cass and Joe Scordino obtained an Adopt-A-Highway Agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to enhance roadside appearance by removing graffiti and picking up litter. The agreement authorizes volunteers, operating under WSDOT safety protocols, to remove graffiti along the Highway 104 interchange in Edmonds.

According to Scordino, the Beautify Edmonds’ plan is to round up community volunteers to help remove graffiti as it appears rather than having graffiti remain until WSDOT has the crews and time scheduled to work in the area.

Volunteers finished painting over graffiti at the 5th Avenue underpass Sunday, but only on the east side that has the wide shoulder (a ferry holding lane) and open sight of view, Scordino said. Beautify Edmonds plans to work with WSDOT on whether safety protocols for removing graffiti on the west side of the underpass (without a shoulder and having limited view) can be established, he added.