City asks residents to share ideas on new safety action plan for Edmonds streets

The City of Edmonds is inviting residents to review and provide their feedback on the draft Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP), a community-driven effort to improve street safety for all modes of transportation and reduce crashes throughout the city.

According to a news release, the City has engaged residents to understand safety concerns firsthand and analyze safety data to identify trends, high-risk areas and locations where people feel unsafe walking, biking, driving or using public transit. Using this information, the plan identifies and prioritizes safety improvements and outlines a coordinated approach that aligns projects, programs and policies to make streets safer for everyone.

The plan serves as a roadmap to guide future safety projects and initiatives, with the goal of reducing traffic crashes, near misses and injuries. Residents are encouraged to review the draft and share their feedback through the plan’s online survey. The completion of the Safety Action Plan will then make the City eligible to apply for future Safe Streets for All funding (as part of the federal Infrastructure Bill) to implement those identified projects.

Residents can read the draft plan and complete the survey through March 23:

Draft Safety Action Plan: Click on the following QR Code for access to project website/link to draft plan found at bottom of that site. Or visit the webpage here.

Survey: Click on the following QR Code. Or visit the survey page here.

If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Bertrand Hauss (City of Edmonds Transportation Engineer) at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0220.

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Bertrand Hauss at 425-771-0220

or via email at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Bertrand Hauss al

425-771-0220 o por correo electrónico a bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov.