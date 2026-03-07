Community Transit becomes first public transit agency to earn Salmon-Safe Certification

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Community Transit is the first transit agency to earn Salmon-Safe Certification. The designation by independent, nonprofit environmental organization Salmon-Safe marks a major milestone in the Snohomish County agency’s commitment to supporting a healthy environment, Community Transit said in a news release.

“As the first-ever transit agency to achieve Salmon-Safe certification, Community Transit will be working towards water quality protection goals identified by Salmon-Safe’s independent science team and reporting on its progress with respect to reducing impacts on downstream waterways,” said Dan Kent, Salmon-Safe co-founder and executive director.

Community Transit’s operations and administrative campuses span approximately 50 acres of paved surfaces, rooftops and buildings. Stormwater runoff from bus yards, maintenance areas, vehicles, and rooftops can contain trace pollutants such as oil, brake dust, tire particles and heavy metals. All of this can impact local waterways when rain carries these pollutants into storm drains. Because every creek, stream and river in the region ultimately flows into Puget Sound, protecting water quality is essential to the survival of salmon and other species that depend on healthy habitats.

“Salmon-Safe certification is more than an award; it represents Community Transit’s commitment to continuous improvement of ongoing sustainability efforts in our operations and capital projects,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Over the next five years, we will implement and maintain specific, science-backed practices to further strengthen watershed health in the region.”

To earn and maintain certification, Community Transit committed to four focus areas identified by Salmon-Safe, including:

Reducing stormwater pollution

Protecting green spaces

Using environmentally protective maintenance and landscaping practices across facilities

Training staff and partners to help prevent water pollution

For more information, including Community Transit’s Sustainability Action Plan, visit communitytransit.org/sustainability.