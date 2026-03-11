Council closer to approving 84th Avenue West street vacation; honors Frank DeMiero

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The Council moved closer to approving vacation of a portion of 84th Avenue West for possible future development.

Mayor Mike Rosen proclaimed Saturday, March 14 Frank DeMiero Day, in honor of the late music educator and longtime Edmonds resident.

The council also held an executive session, closed to the public, but no action was taken.

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, March 10 meeting moved closer to approving the vacation of a portion of 84th Avenue West adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Ave. W., just off Highway 99 in South Edmonds.

This is the fifth time the Council has discussed the complex proposal, which involves not only city-owned right-of-way but also surplus right-of-way owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Developer Shaun Leiser has requested that the city vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West, a dead-end street next to property he owns. In processing the street vacation, located adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Avenue West, the city learned that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had reversion rights to a portion of the right of way, meaning the applicant was required to pursue the street vacation through both the City and the State. Leiser also has been working with WSDOT to purchase surplus WSDOT right-of-way surrounding the street vacation area.

The council at its Jan. 27 meeting held a public hearing on the proposal; however staff said they needed time to acquire additional information and requested that the public hearing be continued to March 10. Additional testimony was scheduled be taken during Tuesday night’s meeting, but the only person offering remarks was Leiser.

He stated that the street vacation is supported by WSDOT, Olympic View Water District, City of Edmonds planning and engineering staff, Edmonds Planning Board members “and many other city of Edmonds residents.”

“We know the vacation has vastly greater benefits to the city and its residents than any negatives,” said Leiser, who plans to eventually redevelp the property. “The proposal will indeed make the area safer and more attractive for both short-term and long-term redevelopment. I intend to continue investing in the community, improving the area on a step-by-step basis, for an even better Edmonds,” he said.

During his presentation at the Jan. 27 Council meeting, Leiser noted that 84th Avenue West has been the subject of numerous police calls due to activities that include illegally parked trucks, dumping, theft, prostitution and grass fires.

City staff have recommended that the City Council adopt a resolution of intent to vacate the area in question, as long as conditions outlined in the resolution are met. Among them are ensuring Edmonds will retain an easement allowing the continuing use, repair and maintenance of the City’s stormwater facility and that a public access easement will be included for construction of an emergency vehicle turnaround.

In addition, an updated appraisal report will need to be supplied to determine the city’s compensation for the street vacation. The current appraisal, conducted in October 2024, valued the property at $250,000.

Councilmembers were generally supportive of the street vacation. Councilmember Jenna Nand, who lives in the area and patronizes businesses there, said she looked forward to future improvements. Councilmember Vivian Olson thanked property owner Leiser for his patience during the long review process.

Councilmember Erika Barnett said she was “still wrestling a little bit” with whether the proposal was in the public interest, pointing to the number of public utilities in the area and the fact that any future development of the property is “somewhat speculative.”

Staff replied that the utility issues have been addressed and that much of the future work would be the responsibility of the property developer.

City Engineering Technician Jennifer Lambert explained that if the property remains a street, “there’s not a lot enough land there to really do a lot of development. By doing this vacation, you are creating parcels that you know, as you’re coming into the city, off of Highway 99, you could end up having a really beautiful building that welcomes people into the city.”

A final resolution will be brought back to council for approval at a future council meeting.

In other business, Mayor Rosen proclaimed Saturday, March 14 as Frank DeMiero Day. DeMiero, who died in 2025 at age 84, devoted more than six decades to expanding access to music education and creating transformative experiences for students and educators across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He founded the nationally recognized DeMiero Jazz Festival and led choirs and programs in school districts and colleges.

Frank DeMiero’s son, Vince DeMiero, is a longtime journalism educator at Mountlake Terrace High School, and he accepted the award Tuesday night on behalf of the DeMiero family. “My dad absolutely loved being an Edmonds resident,” Vince DeMiero said. He added that the DeMiero Jazz Festival is celebrating its the 50th anniversary, with performances at Edmonds College Thursday and Friday, March 12-13. That will be followed by a celebration of Frank DeMiero’s life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Edmonds College’s Woodway Hall in Lynnwood. Learn more here.

You can read the full proclamation here.