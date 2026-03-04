Council to learn more about MLT Fiscal Sustainability Task Force during special meeting March 5

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council has scheduled a special virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5 to learn more about the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Fiscal Sustainability Task Force.

The meeting agenda memo noted that Mountlake Terrace recently partnered with global financial advisory firm Baker Tilly to work with task force, which was made up of local residents. The task force’s goal was to analyze Mountlake Terrace’s current financial

situation and create a vision on how to generate a plan for overcoming the City’s current challenges and build long-term financial stability.

The meeting was prompted by a My Edmonds News story on task force, which was published Feb. 8, 2026. “The article was met with wide ranging positive interest by local Edmonds residents and some city councilmembers,” the agenda memo added.

The March 5 meeting will include a 20-minute presentation, followed by a question-and- answer period.

You can find a links to the meeting agenda here.

You can access the meeting at this Zoom link. Or listen by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The meeting ID is 957 9848 4261. For those members of the public who can’t access the virtual meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, located on the first floor of City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.