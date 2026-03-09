Economic Alliance to host 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up during virtual ‘Coffee Chats’ meeting March 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host a virtual 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up from 8:39-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, bringing together regional lawmakers to discuss key outcomes from the recently concluded Washington State Legislative Session and what they mean for the region’s economy and communities.

Part of EASC’s Coffee Chats series, the event will begin with a panel discussion featuring members of the Snohomish County legislative delegation, followed by an overview of major policy decisions from the 2026 legislative session. The conversation will explore legislation and budget priorities affecting economic development, workforce initiatives, infrastructure investment and the business climate across the region.

Confirmed speakers include:

Sen. Marko Liias (D–Edmonds), Washington State Senate, 21st Legislative District

Sen. Keith Wagoner (R–Sedro-Woolley), Washington State Senate, 39th Legislative District

Rep. Sam Low (R–Lake Stevens), Washington State House of Representatives, 39th Legislative District

“Each legislative session brings decisions that shape the future of our communities and economy,” said Ray Stephanson, President & CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “This conversation provides an opportunity for business leaders, community partners and residents to hear directly from our elected officials about the policy priorities, challenges and opportunities that emerged during the session and how they may impact Snohomish County moving forward.”

Attendees will gain insight into the legislative process, key policy outcomes and emerging priorities that could influence regional growth and development in the year ahead. The discussion will also offer an opportunity to hear perspectives from both sides of the aisle on the issues shaping Washington’s economic landscape.

The event is open to business leaders, employers, policymakers, educators, community partners and residents interested in understanding how state-level decisions affect local communities and economic opportunity.

The 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up will take place virtually via Zoom. Attendance is free, but registration is required. RSVP here. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or email info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.