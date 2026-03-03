Edmonds College sponsoring recycle, shred and food pantry drive March 14

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds College will host an electronics recycling, paper shredding and food pantry donation event open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14.

The one-stop, drive-thru event allows community members to responsibly dispose of electronics, securely shred sensitive documents and support the Edmonds College Food Pantry.

The event will take place on the college campus in parking lots E and F. Attendees should enter via 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. Directional signs will guide traffic.

Through a partnership with E-Waste LLC, guests can recycle most major personal electronics at no cost.

Items accepted free of charge include computers, laptops, monitors, TVs, cellphones, game consoles and tablets.

A $5 service fee will apply to printers, VCRs, stereos, DVD players, speakers and other small household electronics. Styrofoam will not be accepted.

To help prevent identity theft, professional shredding stations will be available on-site. The limit is four file boxes of paper per household. Shredding is first-come, first-served and will conclude once the truck reaches maximum capacity.

While cleaning out their homes, attendees are encouraged to help restock the campus food pantry. The Edmonds College Green Team will collect nonperishable food items, such as canned goods and pasta, as well as monetary donations to support students facing food insecurity.