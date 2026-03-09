Edmonds Council March 10 agenda: Continuation of street vacation hearing, Frank DeMiero Day proclamation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A continuation of public hearing regarding a street vacation in southeast Edmonds is the main item on the Tuesday, March 10 Edmonds City Council agenda.

The council at its Jan. 27 meeting held a public hearing on a proposal to vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Ave. W. Due to the complexities of the street vacation and the need to obtain additional information, staff requested that the public hearing be continued to March 10. Additional testimony will be taken during the meeting.

Developer Shaun Leiser has requested that the city vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West just off Highway 99 in south Edmonds, next to property he owns. In processing the street vacation, located adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Avenue West, the city learned that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had reversion rights to a portion of the right of way, meaning the applicant was required to pursue the street vacation through both the City and the State. Leiser also has been working with WSDOT to purchase surplus WSDOT right-of-way surrounding the street vacation area.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Mike Rosen is scheduled to read a Proclamation of Frank DeMiero Day, designated for Saturday, March 14. Frank DeMiero, who died in 2025 at age 84, devoted more than six decades to expanding access to music education and creating transformative experiences for students and educators across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. He founded the nationally recognized DeMiero Jazz Festival and led choirs and programs in school districts and colleges.

Family, friends and the music community are invited to honor Demiero’s life and legacy during a Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Edmonds College’s Woodway Hall in Lynnwood. Learn more here.

The March 10 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agenda on the City’s meeting portal.