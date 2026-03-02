Edmonds Council March 3 agenda: Hearing on Deer Creek CARA development moratorium, Lynnwood treatment plant presentation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, March 3 meeting is scheduled to a hold public hearing on the Council’s recently approved temporary moratorium on permit applications that would trigger stormwater management requirements in the Deer Creek Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA).

During the six-month moratorium, approved by the Council Feb. 10, new development activity will be paused while the City completes a study on the matter and evaluates “feasible, science-based stormwater management approaches,” staff said.

In other business, officials from the City of Lynnwood will present information to the Edmonds Council about future plans for the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located in the City of Edmonds Meadowdale neighborhood. The intent of the

presentation, according to the Council agenda memo, is to provide a status update on the existing facility and plans to upgrade the plant.

Edmonds residents have expressed concerns about the project, which is in preliminary design with a target construction start date in 2028 and completion in 2034.

The agenda memo notes that City of Edmonds wastewater collection system and sewage accounts for 9-11% of the daily flows treated at the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant. The cities have shared wastewater facilites in this area of Edmonds since 1965.

Also on the council agenda:

Consideration of a construction contract to build an odor control enclosure and

air scrubber for the City’s wastewater treatment plant. The City has received bids totaling $256,119.38 to reducing the odors emitting from the treatment plant by enclosing the trucks that are used to haul solids and installing an air scrubber that reduces the odor leaving the enclosure. The Council first discussed this issue at a committee meeting in January.

air scrubber for the City’s wastewater treatment plant. The City has received bids totaling $256,119.38 to reducing the odors emitting from the treatment plant by enclosing the trucks that are used to haul solids and installing an air scrubber that reduces the odor leaving the enclosure. The Council first discussed this issue at a committee meeting in January. An annual report presentation from the City’s hearing examiner.

An executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The March 3 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agenda on the City’s meeting portal.