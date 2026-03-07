Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 1, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Feb. 24
23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and removed from stolen status.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop after an attempted stop.
Feb. 25
600 block Elm Place: A woman reported numerous previously unreported physical assaults involving her husband.
10700 block 226th Street Southwest: Possible debt collection fraud was reported.
8000 block 220th Street Southwest: A harassment incident was reported.
400 block Walnut Street: A woman reported a lost phone.
8900 block 244th Street Southwest: A man found a handgun and turned it in to the police.
23400 block Robin Hood Drive: A deceased puppy was found in a fabric carrier on the side of the road.
7000 block 165th Place Southwest: A woman was booked for domestic violence assault.
Feb. 26
22000 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for assault and a warrant.
23600 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.
1100 block 205th Street North: A man was arrested on a warrant but was turned away from Snohomish County Jail due to medical issues. He was transported to a local hospital and later released.
600 block Elm Place: A woman reported her ex-spouse tried to contact her.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole items from a store and was not located.
21900 block Highway 99: A customer discovered a punctured tire on a vehicle. Some suspect information was obtained.
Feb. 27
22200 block Highway 99: A verbal dispute between a couple was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant, resisting arrest and obstruction.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control and possession of a dangerous weapon. A vehicle was taken for a search warrant and probable cause was developed for possession of a controlled substance.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and woman argued over a new boyfriend living at a shared residence.
600 block Elm Place: A man violated a protection order. Criminal charges were referred.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with the service of a residential search warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was reported missing.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and two women allegedly shoplifted from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a felony warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were arrested for tagging a building and possession of dangerous weapons.
Feb. 28
17400 block 76th Avenue West: Family members had a disagreement about bed space.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and taken to county jail for alleged domestic assault.
21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to an unresponsive man in a vehicle. He was later arrested and booked for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for theft.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman had a verbal argument.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary and assault.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Suspected juveniles broke open a fire extinguisher case and discharged the extinguisher near four apartments.
21900 block Highway 99: A man reported suspicious activity.
March 1
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for an outstanding theft warrant.
22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to the arrest of a driver for possession of a stolen vehicle.
24000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to collect a World War II detonating device, which was transported to the proper facility for disposal.
21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a business and was cited and released.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.