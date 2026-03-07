Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 25-March 1, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Feb. 24

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered and removed from stolen status.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop after an attempted stop.

Feb. 25

600 block Elm Place: A woman reported numerous previously unreported physical assaults involving her husband.

10700 block 226th Street Southwest: Possible debt collection fraud was reported.

8000 block 220th Street Southwest: A harassment incident was reported.

400 block Walnut Street: A woman reported a lost phone.

8900 block 244th Street Southwest: A man found a handgun and turned it in to the police.

23400 block Robin Hood Drive: A deceased puppy was found in a fabric carrier on the side of the road.

7000 block 165th Place Southwest: A woman was booked for domestic violence assault.

Feb. 26

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for assault and a warrant.

23600 block Edmonds Way: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

1100 block 205th Street North: A man was arrested on a warrant but was turned away from Snohomish County Jail due to medical issues. He was transported to a local hospital and later released.

600 block Elm Place: A woman reported her ex-spouse tried to contact her.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole items from a store and was not located.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer discovered a punctured tire on a vehicle. Some suspect information was obtained.

Feb. 27

22200 block Highway 99: A verbal dispute between a couple was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant, resisting arrest and obstruction.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for physical control and possession of a dangerous weapon. A vehicle was taken for a search warrant and probable cause was developed for possession of a controlled substance.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A man and woman argued over a new boyfriend living at a shared residence.

600 block Elm Place: A man violated a protection order. Criminal charges were referred.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: Officers assisted Lynnwood police with the service of a residential search warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was reported missing.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and two women allegedly shoplifted from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a felony warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were arrested for tagging a building and possession of dangerous weapons.

Feb. 28

17400 block 76th Avenue West: Family members had a disagreement about bed space.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was arrested and taken to county jail for alleged domestic assault.

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to an unresponsive man in a vehicle. He was later arrested and booked for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was wanted for theft.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman had a verbal argument.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for burglary and assault.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Suspected juveniles broke open a fire extinguisher case and discharged the extinguisher near four apartments.

21900 block Highway 99: A man reported suspicious activity.

March 1

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked for an outstanding theft warrant.

22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a license violation led to the arrest of a driver for possession of a stolen vehicle.

24000 block 74th Avenue West: Police responded to collect a World War II detonating device, which was transported to the proper facility for disposal.

21900 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a business and was cited and released.