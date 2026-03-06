Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for March 9, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting – Regular Meeting

March 9, 2026 – 6:00 PM

471 Admiral Way, Edmonds, WA

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of February 24, 2026, Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Ad Hoc Committee – Master Planning RFP Scope

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Federal Lobbying Contract (15 Minutes)

IX. INFORMATION

A. CP2 Unocal Ad Hoc Committee: Progress Report (25 Minutes)

B. Marketing Report (20 Minutes)

C. 2026 Q2: Travel and Conference Schedule Review (5 Minutes)

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82875103763

Comments can be made in person during the public comment section of the meeting. They can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings, and 8 a.m. for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

