High school, college students invited to apply for 2026 Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

High school and college artists in the community — this is your moment.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is now accepting applications for its Art Student Scholarships, designed to support creative students who plan to pursue visual arts in college. If you live within the Edmonds School District or attend Edmonds College, you’re eligible to apply. Previous recipients? You can apply for a renewal award, too.

These scholarships are fully endowed by the Foundation Board, with additional support from the Mummy Foundation — a powerful investment in the next generation of artists. Community members who wish to sponsor a scholarship award in their own name or in honor of someone special are encouraged to contact the Foundation’s scholarship committee chair.

The Foundation has expanded what qualifies as an arts-based degree to reflect today’s creative careers. You can apply if you are planning to study something like:

Animation

Studio Art

Graphic Design

Game Design

UX/UI Design

Photography

Illustration

Motion Graphics

Digital Media Arts

Videography

Product Design

Art Education

Art Therapy

Art History

Painting or Sculpture

If your future is creative, this scholarship is for you.

With rising college costs, support for arts students has never been more important. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of investing in young artists who are ready to level up their skills and turn passion into profession.

The application is open now at: www.edmondsartsfestival.com/art-student-scholarships. The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 10,, 2026.

Scholarship recipients will have their work showcased on the Foundation’s website and social media channels, so your art could be seen (and celebrated) by the entire community. Award winners will also be honored at a special reception on June 3, 2026.

Money for these scholarships is raised through donations, a portion of the profits earned from the yearly Edmonds Arts Festival and the fundraising efforts of the Foundation; which includes Edmonds Arts Festival Sponsorships and ticket purchases for the Celebrate the Arts Party.

To donate, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/donate. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/festival-sponsorships. To learn more about the Celebrate the Arts Party and to buy tickets, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/celebrate-the-arts-party.