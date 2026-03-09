High school softball season starts this week

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Local high school softball players participated in a Saturday, March 7 varsity jamboree involving teams from Archbishop Murphy, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace high schools.

Here are the season-opening games for each of the four Edmonds School District varsity softball teams:

Lynnwood vs Ingraham: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway vs Highline: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Highline High School

Mountlake Terrace vs Ingraham: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale vs Newport: 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Newport High School