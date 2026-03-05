Holdout Democrats leave WA House support for income tax in doubt

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The votes weren’t there yet late Wednesday for Democrats’ income tax bill in the Washington state House.

Democratic members are withholding support for the proposed income tax on millionaires, saying they want to see if a new version of the controversial legislation, possibly due out Thursday, will satisfy their concerns.

Holdouts reportedly number around a dozen and include lawmakers who’ve publicly opposed the bill and ones who cast themselves as undecided or “yes, if.”

With 59 seats in the chamber, Democrats can only afford to lose nine votes and still pass the bill. Republicans are uniformly opposed.

Undecided Democrats reached Wednesday cited different shortcomings. Some would like to see funding increases for child care and tax credits for lower-income families, or more assistance for small businesses. There’s also a desire for a repeal of elements of tax increases imposed last year.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has met privately with some of the wavering lawmakers whose concerns with Senate Bill 6346 mirror his — chiefly that it fails to put enough money in the pockets of working families or dial back taxes enough for small businesses.

From those discussions emerged proposed amendments that authors want to tack onto the rewrite of the bill. Ferguson warned Tuesday that if substantive changes are not made, he was willing to wait and try again on the legislation in 2027.

“There’s a group with questions, concerns and comments it wants addressed in the underlying policy,” said Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, who has talked to the governor. “Several of us want to get to yes. We want to make sure that as we pursue progressive tax reform, we ensure regressive tax relief.”

Democratic leaders in the House were confident Wednesday that a bill would be passed and sent to the governor by the end of the session on March 12.

The legislation would impose a new 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million a year. It would take effect Jan. 1, 2028. Collections from the tax, which is expected to be challenged in court and on the ballot, would begin in 2029. Washington currently does not tax personal wages.

Ferguson first endorsed the so-called “millionaires’ tax” in December. He has insisted that a majority of the estimated $3 billion a year it would bring in be spent on tax relief for working families and tax credits for small businesses.

Democratic sponsors have said they are aiming for 25% to 40% to go toward tax relief, while sparing the rest of the money for more flexible spending in the state’s general fund.

As of Wednesday, Democratic state Reps. Adison Richards of Gig Harbor, Amy Walen of Kirkland, and Alicia Rule of Blaine had publicly opposed the tax.

Rep. Debra Entenman, D-Kent, said she initially opposed the tax. She had questions about its constitutionality, and she had not heard much enthusiasm from constituents in her district.

Also, she opposes proposed budget cuts to Working Connections Child Care, the state’s signature program providing day care subsidies for low-income families. Entenman wants funding increased and is waiting to see if there’s a commitment to do so with income tax revenues.

“I hope that is in there. I’m a maybe. That might be what I need to say ‘yes’,” she said late Wednesday.

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, said she is undecided and waiting to be convinced that enacting the tax will provide “tangible relief” for families on the economic margins and owners of the smallest businesses.

That relief must include sustainable change that “helps reform our tax code,” she said, not a one-time gimmick. She’s waiting to see what the new version of the bill looks like.

“It’s not there now,” Leavitt said.

