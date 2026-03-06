It’s time to spring forward: Daylight savings starts March 8

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
It’s time to spring ahead and set clocks one hour ahead before bed on Saturday, March 7.
South County Fire also says it’s also the perfect time to test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries if needed.
