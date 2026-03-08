Letter to the editor: Perspective

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

After two consecutive days of disrupted Edmonds/Kingston ferry service this week, I thought we could all use a little perspective on the fleet we are relying on. In particular, the Walla Walla.

The oldest commercial passenger jet still in active, regular service is a 51-year-old Boeing 737-200C (registration C-GNLK) operated by Nolinor Aviation in Canada, delivered in May 1974.

The Washington State Ferry Walla Walla was built in 1973.

Gov. Ferguson needs to take a serious approach and fund a plan to renew our fleet as soon as possible, before it becomes “dead in the water.”

Martin Banel

Edmonds