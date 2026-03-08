Letter to the editor: Perspective

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
After two consecutive days of disrupted Edmonds/Kingston ferry service this week, I thought we could all use a little perspective on the fleet we are relying on. In particular, the Walla Walla.
The oldest commercial passenger jet still in active, regular service is a 51-year-old Boeing 737-200C (registration C-GNLK) operated by Nolinor Aviation in Canada, delivered in May 1974.
The Washington State Ferry Walla Walla was built in 1973.
Gov. Ferguson needs to take a serious approach and fund a plan to renew our fleet as soon as possible, before it becomes “dead in the water.”
Martin Banel
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.