Measles is a growing concern in Washington as U.S. surpasses 1,100 cases in 2026

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 26 measles cases across four counties this year, marking an increase from the three cases reported in a single county Jan. 16.

The 26 measles cases reported during the first two months of 2026 are already more than double the 12 cases reported statewide in all of 2025. More than half of the measles cases reported in Washington in 2026 are linked to an outbreak with three or more related cases. By contrast, there were no outbreaks of measles reported in 2025.

The U.S. has now surpassed 1,100 measles cases in 2026. The increase reflects a resurgence of a disease that was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Nearly 80% of reported cases in Washington this year are in children, including 16 cases among kids ages 5-17, and four cases in children younger than 5. Confirmed cases have been identified in Snohomish County (14 cases), Clark County (8 cases), Stevens County (3 cases) and Kittitas County (1 case). All measles cases have occurred in people who are unvaccinated (24 cases) or whose vaccine status is unknown (2 cases).

“MMR vaccine saves lives and is our best defense against measles,” said DOH State Health Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett. “Though measles was declared eliminated in the United States 26 years ago, we are seeing more and more cases linked to outbreaks in other states, particularly in families that are unvaccinated. You just never know when or where your family might be exposed to measles, so make sure everyone is up to date on MMR vaccine, one of the best-tested vaccines around.”

About measles

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or talks. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours, meaning people can get infected even after a sick person has left the area.

Symptoms typically appear 7-21 days after exposure and include:

High fever, cough, and runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body

Measles can cause life threatening health complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation, especially for babies and young children. In 2025, there were three deaths from measles reported in the U.S.

Ongoing investigation and response

DOH continues to work closely with Tribal partners and local health jurisdictions to help investigate cases, facilitate laboratory testing and give MMR vaccines. DOH is also conducting community outreach to provide education on measles prevention and assist specific settings, such as schools, in preparing to respond to potential measles cases.

This year DOH began conducting whole genome sequencing on laboratory-confirmed measles cases. Genetic sequencing maps the virus’s genetic “fingerprint,” which helps doctors and scientists determine whether cases are connected to each other or if they stem from separate introductions. Current analysis indicates Washington’s 2026 measles cases came from multiple introductions from outside the state.

Prevention: The MMR vaccine

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Getting the MMR vaccine is safer than getting sick with measles, and it protects your family and your community.

Children typically get the MMR vaccine at age 1 and again at age 4, but there is specific guidance for people living in or traveling to places where there is an active outbreak, including children under age 1. Adults who haven’t been vaccinated can get the MMR vaccine as well. Most people who get measles are not vaccinated.

Vaccine resources

Free or low-cost vaccines are available through:

The Childhood Vaccine Program, which provides free vaccines for children who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or are covered by Medicaid.

The Adult Vaccine Program, which offers vaccines for uninsured or underinsured adults ages 19 and older.

Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), which covers recommended vaccines at no cost for eligible Washington residents.

For current case counts, exposure locations and prevention information, visit DOH’s measles activity webpage.

