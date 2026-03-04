Meet Councilmember Erika Barnett during Conversation with Council March 18

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

New Edmonds City Councilmenber Erika Barnett will be the next speaker at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s series, Conversation with Council. The event will run from 7:45-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The program provides an opportunity to meet councilmembers and other civic leaders in an informal setting.

Barnett, who was elected to the council last fall and recently took office, is new to the council but not to Edmonds. She and her husband, Jeff, have raised their family here and started two local businesses, the Salish Sea Brewing Co. and the Boathouse Taproom. Barnett has also worked for Microsoft.

Coffee and breakfast are available for purchase at the Pancake Haus. There is no charge for the event, but the Roundtable requests an RSVP at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.