Nathan Sugg sworn In as Snohomish County District Court Commissioner

Edmonds resident Nathan Sugg was sworn in last week as District Court Commissioner for Snohomish County District Court. The ceremony was held at the Snohomish County Courthouse and attended by members of the bench, legal community, county officials, family and friends. He begins serving on March 2.

Sugg has spent the past 13 years serving as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Snohomish County, where he worked in both trial units and the appellate division. In addition to his prosecutorial work, Sugg has served for the past four years as a pro tempore judge for Edmonds Municipal Court, presiding over criminal, civil, infraction and jail calendars.

Sugg has also worked with local nonprofit organizations, including Snohomish County Legal Services, to support access to justice for low-income members of the community, and has participated in statewide efforts addressing court procedure and operations.

As a commissioner, Sugg will perform duties authorized under Washington law for courts of limited jurisdiction, including presiding over criminal and civil matters, conducting warrant reviews, and handling in-custody calendars.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Snohomish County in this new role,” Sugg said. “The strength of our justice system depends on preparation, professionalism, and collaboration. I look forward to working alongside the District Court bench, court staff, and the broader legal community in service of the public.”

Sugg resides in Edmonds with his family.

You can find more information about Snohomish County District Court here.