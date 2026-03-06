Now through March 20: Nominate what you love Best about Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Share what you love about Edmonds, from coffee shop to nail salon to free attraction. It’s time to submit your nominations for the 2026 Best of Edmonds. The submission deadline is Friday, March 20.

Sponsored by My Edmonds News with support from the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Best of Edmonds 2026 will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

Best of all, both the nominations and the selections are made by you, our readers. We are now accepting nominations in dozens of categories.

Nominate your favorites here.

Once the nominations are compiled, the fun starts — voting for your favorites.

We will name winners and runners up in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Advertising Sales Manager Lindsey Wolcott.

Remember, the deadline to submit nominations is March 20. Watch My Edmonds News for the list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for the Best of Edmonds 2026.

You can see the list of 2025 winners in the Best of Edmonds magazine online here.