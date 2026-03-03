Port of Edmonds begins long-range port property planning project

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Port of Edmonds begins master planning process

Port’s financial outlook remains solid headed into 2026

Port hopes to present a port overview at the Edmonds City Council meeting March 24.

What will the Port of Edmonds look like in 2050? Port of Edmonds Commissioners are thinking about that now.

Commissioners and Port staff kicked off the agency’s year-long master-planning process at the Tuesday, Feb. 24 Commission meeting.

This master planning document will formally inventory all potentially developable Port properties in the marina and Harbor Square Business Complex, integrate Port priorities and values, then deliver a detailed roadmap to build what commissioners will work toward for their 2050 vision.

Executive Director Brandon Baker laid out the starting point.

Port staff, in consultation with commissioners, will develop a Request for Proposals (RFP), an outline of a proposed project, and look for consultants with expertise in waterfronts and port properties.

Baker laid out what the RFP would deliver.

“They [consultants] will craft and guide what the process will look like,” Baker said. “We will lean on them to give us that bulleted, 100-item list of what we are doing step by step.” He added port staff will ensure it “matches the expectations of the Commission.”

Commissioners will do their own homework. They will review the Port’s 2014 master planning process, data and materials and conduct interviews with former commissioners to identify what worked, what didn’t and what to watch for going into this new process.

A two-person ad hoc committee of Commission members will work with Port staff to gather and review materials, then brief all commissioners.

Baker laid out how the process will unfold. “Planning development, how we are going to do this. Port objectives and vision setting, the internal work, what we want to get out of it. Stakeholder and community engagement, what we hear from the community, what they want to see in a master plan. Finally, the high level master plan report.”

Commissioners agreed stakeholder and community engagement is a critical piece of the process.

“This is an opportunity to pre-engage people,” Commissioner David Preston said of the early start. Commissioners agreed Edmonds has a wealth of community member experience to tap into.

“With the city shutting down its boards and commissions, there is some talent we could reap the benefit of,” Commission President Janelle Cass said.

Financial update

The annual financial report shows the Port of Edmonds remains on solid financial footing. Year-over-year comparisons show 2025 revenue increased to $14.7 million while expenses remain flat or even slightly below 2024 at $11.2 million. Cash on hand increased $4 million, from $28 million to $32 million.

“We operate primarily as enterprise organizations,” Economic Development Director Brittany Williams said in an email after the meeting. “Unlike cities, which are service-driven and largely tax-dependent, Ports are public-benefit focused and largely self-sustaining. At the Port of Edmonds, about 95% of our revenue comes from our own operations — marina activity, commercial leases and investments.

“That structure gives us meaningful control over how we generate and manage revenue,” she added.

Williams said that 2025 was stable and strong, but it won’t always be like that. The Port is planning for the future.

“It’s also important to note that we are on the cusp of entering a planned, multi-year drawdown of reserves to fund major capital investments such as Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the North Portwalk & Seawall reconstruction project and various improvements at Harbor Square,” Williams said.

My Edmonds News wrote about the North Portwalk and Seawall project Saturday when Congressman Rick Larsen visited the Port.

“Although expenses will rise in the coming years, we’ve intentionally built reserves so we can use them strategically while protecting long-term stability,” Williams said.

Port builds its relationship with City of Edmonds

Commissioner Ross Dimmick is the Port’s new city liaison. He’s met with City Council President Michelle Dotsch in an effort to build a stronger relationship. Dimmick is tentatively scheduled to deliver a Port overview at the March 24 meeting. Executive Director Baker and Economic development Director Williams will join him.