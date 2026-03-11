Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Prep athletes earn winter 2025-26 All-Wesco honors

By
Steve Willits

Congratulations to all of the Edmonds School District athletes who were recently selected to the All-Wesco conference teams for the winter 2025-26 sports season. Below are all athletes and coaches from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools that received recognition in their respective sports.

Boys Basketball- All Wesco 2A/3A South

1st Team
Will Alseth (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway
D.J. Karl (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway
Noah Million (sr.), Meadowdale

2nd Team
Hosny El-Aarag (sr.), Lynnwood
Anthony Fuentes (so.), Mountlake Terrace
Marley Miller (jr.), Meadowdale
Grant Willliams (jr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Honorable Mention
Cole Betancourt (jr.), Lynnwood
Khalil Botley (sr.), Meadowdale
Tyree Connor (fr.), Mountlake Terrace
Orion Ezeonwuka (sr.), Meadowdale
Julian Grey (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway
Shan Shah (sr.), Lynnwood
Shayaan Shaw (so.), Edmonds-Woodway
Dre Simonsen (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Basketball- All Wesco 2A/3A South

1st Team
Mia Brockmeyer (sr.), Meadowdale
Zaniyah Jones (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway

2nd Team
Jaliyah Dyson (so.), Mountlake Terrace
Finley Wichers (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway
Lexi Zardis (jr.), Meadowdale

Honorable Mention
Ena Dodik (sr.), Lynnwood
Amelia Faber (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway
Amara Leckie (fr.), Edmonds-Woodway
Kaya Powell (jr.), Meadowdale
Kylie Richards (sr.), Meadowdale
Lisa Sonko (jr.), Meadowdale
Jordyn Stokes (jr.), Mountlake Terrace
Jordan Wagner (sr.), Mountlake Terrace

Coach of the Year:
Quinn Manning, Edmonds-Woodway

Boys Swimming- All Wesco 3A South

1st Team
Adaptive 50 yard freestyle: Tor Newquist (fr.), Lynnwood

2nd Team
500 yard freestyle: Evan Calkins (so.), Lynnwood
100 yard breaststroke: Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Edmonds-Woodway

Honorable Mention
200 yard freestyle: Connor Smith (so.), Edmonds-Woodway
200 yard individual medley: Evan Calkins (so.), Lynnwood
200 yard medley relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell (sr.), Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Luca Hooks (jr.), Connor Smith (so.))
200 yard freestyle relay: Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg (sr.), Connor Smith (so.), Joseph Mennano (jr.), Kanai Zablan (sr.))
400 yard freestyle relay: Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius (sr.), Ryan Tang (so.), Evan Calkins (so.), Adam Calkins (so.))

Boys Wrestling- All Wesco 3A South

1st Team
106 lbs.- Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway
113 lbs.- Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway
126 lbs.- Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway
132 lbs.- Hollender Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway
138 lbs.- Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace
144 lbs.- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale
165 lbs.- Augle Hurtado, Edmonds-Woodway
175 lbs.- Nathan Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway
190 lbs.- Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway
215 lbs.- Jamier Perry, Meadowdale
285 lbs.- Edson Bellzaire, Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Wrestling- All Wesco 3A

1st Team
100 lbs.- Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway
140 lbs.- Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood

Coach of the Year- Wesco 2A/3A South
Gina Gallegos, Lynnwood

