Prep boys basketball: Warriors upset O’Dea; will play for 4th-place State trophy Saturday

After a Thursday morning loss that eliminated the team from State title contention, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors didn’t want the tourney defeat to Bellarmine Prep define what their 2025-26 season would be remembered by. The team still had something to compete for: a chance to play on the final day of the 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament and to bring home a top-six trophy from the event.

But for those goals to be achieved, the Warriors would first have to take down the tourney’s No. 2-seeded team, the O’Dea Fighting Irish and their top-flight shooting guard Brian Webster.

Utilizing some exotic defensive schemes and putting together their best shooting performance of the tournament, Edmonds-Woodway did just that, sending the Fighting Irish home with a 64-55 win in a tourney loser-out game played on Friday at the Tacoma Dome.

With the victory, the No. 11-seeded Warriors will play on Saturday in the State tournament’s 4th/6th place contest set for 8 a.m. at the Dome.

E-W’s Friday win over O’Dea was the biggest upset of this year’s 3A Boys tournament. “It feels great,” said Warrior senior DJ Karl.

Karl led all scorers in the game with 21 points, 10 of which came in the pivotal fourth quarter when — early on — O’Dea held a slim 43-42 lead with 7:06 to go in the game. A short-range jumper by Karl 43 seconds later flipped the advantage to E-W, 44-43, and would be the turning point of the tight contest.

Karl admitted that his offensive performance on Friday got off to a rough start.

“I started off really slow, had a couple of turnovers (that) led to some points on the other end,” Karl said. “But I was able to get it flowing in the second half. I got a couple passes from teammates that left me wide open. I’m just grateful for it to go in the net.”

Karl sank a big 3-pointer — his third in the game — with 3:20 to go in the game, pushing the Warrior lead to 52-45.

Then, with less than a minute to go, Karl began a key sequence in the contest with a drive to the hoop and a bucket while being fouled by O’Dea’s Levi Orbino. Karl completed the 3-point play, giving E-W a 58-50 lead with 58.4 seconds to go.

“I just saw no-help defense so I just decided to jab right, go left,” Karl said. “The player fouled me; I went through contact and scored. It was a great feeling. All my teammates came in to help me, high-five me and stuff. It was a great feeling.”

Less than six seconds later, Webster — a highly sought Division 1 recruit who will be playing for the Air Force Academy next year — missed a chance to narrow the Warrior eight-point advantage by failing to convert a pair of free throws. E-W’s Julian Gray grabbed the rebound from Webster’s second miss, and deflating O’Dea’s hopes for a final-minute comeback.

The Warriors sealed the win over O’Dea (19-6 overall) by making seven of nine free-throw attempts during the game’s final minute.

In addition to Karl’s 21 points, other Warriors finishing in double-figure scoring were Will Alseth with 17 points and Grant Williams with 15 points. As a team, Edmonds-Woodway shot 43.2% from the field (19-of-44) and even better — 47.1% — from 3-point range (8-for-17).

Joshua Bowman led the Fighting Irish in scoring with 16 points. Peyton Brooks added 13 points in the loss. Webster, the team’s leading scorer this season, was held to eight points.

The Warriors’ defensive plans on Friday — shared with the squad on Thursday at the team hotel — centered on slowing down Webster. E-W used various defenses throughout the contest: man-to-man, a conventional zone, a box-and-one zone and a triangle-and-two zone. “I think we did a great job with that,” Karl said. “I think our game plan worked very well.”

The Warriors held O’Dea, who entered the game averaging 71.3 points per game, to their third-lowest point production in a game this season. The other two — 47 points on Feb. 21 and 49 points on Feb. 13 — were in matchups against the state tournament’s No. 1 seed Rainier Beach.

Edmonds-Woodway will now play on the final day of a State basketball tournament for the second year in a row, a first in school history. (E-W was defeated by Rainier Beach in the 3A Boys championship game last year.) The Warriors will face the No. 3-seeded Mt. Spokane Wildcats on Saturday morning with the winner earning the 4th-in-State trophy. The loser will be presented with 6th place.

The Warriors-Wildcat 4th/6th place game is a rematch of a tournament semifinal from last year, a game won by E-W 41-34.

While Saturday’s contest won’t be for a state title, Karl said he and the Warriors won’t let that slow them down.

“Since last year, Gevs (Coach Tyler Geving) always said that if you play on Saturday, you’re a really good team,” Karl said. “We get to play on Saturday, 8 a.m. The boys will be up; we’ll be ready. We’ve been playing 9 a.m. all three days; I think we’re ready.”

To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=4955.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. O’Dea, May 6 (WIAA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

E-W 12 15 15 22 – 64

O’Dea 14 14 11 16 – 55

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: DJ Karl 21, Will Alseth 17, Grant Williams 15, Dre Simonsen 8, Harris Dobson 2, Julian Gray 1, Cruz Escandon, Shayaan Shah

O’Dea individual scoring: Josiah Bowman 16, Peyton Brooks 13, Brian Webster 8, Giulio Banchero 4, Ray Clark III 4, Zi Leonard 4, Nino Moksivong 3, Vonchae’ Richardson 2, JuJu Duckett 1, Levi Orbino, Cole Haizlip, Gene Woodard III

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 25-4 overall; O’Dea 19-7 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs. Mt. Spokane; Saturday, Mar. 8; 8:00 a.m. at the Tacoma Dome (WIAA 3A Boys State Basketball Tournament 4th/6th place game)

O’Dea next game: 2025-26 season completed